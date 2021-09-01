Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Gazelka Stepping Down

(Alexandria, MN) More than 300 people showed up for the DFL picnic held in Alexandria at city park; among them was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. His talk was interrupted by Line 3 protestors. The Governor was said to have offered to talk with them after the picnic, but the protesting continued. Jeremy Vinar, who is seeking the District 8B Democratic nomination, spoke with the Governor before the event began. He says unfortunately the protestors followed him (the Governor) out of the park and then returned to continue shouting until most of the tables and chairs were put away. "I understand their frustrations, but clearly they weren't there to be productive or they would have accepted the offer to talk. They were there to cause chaos on a day many candidates who sympathize with their cause were announcing."