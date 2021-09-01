Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Gazelka Stepping Down

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 5 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he's stepping down. The Republican from the Brainerd lakes area said today (Wednesday) that he looks forward to letting someone else take over serving as leader while he pursues the next chapter in his political life. That next chapter is a likely run for the G-O-P nomination for governor in 2022. Gazelka said "I intentionally did not put that in there, obviously, I've been contemplating running for governor I just want to get through the State Fair to decide if that's the next step, but that's what the conversation's been about." Gazelka says leading the caucus has been one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

