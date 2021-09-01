Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, OR

Lincoln County deputy shoots suspect carrying a rifle in Newport

Posted by 
KGW
KGW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihsBt_0bjqr2LF00

A Lincoln County deputy shot a person carrying a rifle while walking down the street in South Beach, Ore. on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, on Sept. 1 at around 7:30 a.m., someone called about a person walking around with a rifle in the area of 82nd Street and SW Abalone in South Beach, Newport, Ore. Deputies responded and found the suspect.

After being asked several times to drop the weapon, the person allegedly pointed the rifle at deputies and a deputy then shot the suspect. They were life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis to be treated for their injuries. No deputies were injured in the incident.

Oregon State Police is leading the ongoing investigation. All deputies involved have been placed on leave, as is customary following a shooting involving a deputy. The names of both the suspect and the deputies involved have not yet been released.

Comments / 0

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Beach, OR
Lincoln County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, OR
City
Corvallis, OR
Newport, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Newport, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan Hospital#Oregon State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy