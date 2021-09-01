Nearly 30 years later, a 65-year-old man is found guilty of sexually assaulting a Virginia Beach woman

Nearly 30 years after a woman was abducted at knifepoint outside a Virginia Beach video store and sexually assaulted, her attacker was found guilty of all charges.

A jury in Virginia Beach Circuit Court deliberated for just an hour Wednesday before finding 65-year-old Ronny Jernigan guilty of forced sodomy, armed abduction and robbery. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.

Jernigan stood, shaking his head, at the defense table as the verdicts were read. The victim, who was 21 when she was assaulted and now works as a school teacher in another state, wasn’t in the courtroom.

According to prosecutors, the woman was leaving a Video Express store on Wesleyan Drive about 8 p.m. in November 1992 when a man with a knife approached her.

The man ordered her to get in her car and drove to a church parking lot, where he forced her to take off her clothes and perform oral sex.

Afterward, he drove away in her car, leaving her naked in the parking lot. The woman ran to a nearby house for help and was taken to a hospital, where technicians obtained semen evidence.

According to court documents, Jernigan was living in Virginia Beach at the time and worked near the video store.

He was one of several suspects in the months after the assault, but it wasn’t until 2016 — when a new DNA profile of the semen evidence was created using modern technology — that police got a hit on a national DNA data base, according to the records.

Jernigan was serving time for a robbery conviction in a Florida prison at the time.

He was charged in 2017 after a DNA sample taken from him proved to be a match for the semen sample obtained from the victim, and he was extradited to Virginia in 2018.

The case has been repeatedly held up since then due to questions about Jernigan’s competency to stand trial, new defense attorneys being assigned to the case, and the pandemic, according to prosecutors.

A forensic analysis determined the chance that the semen came from someone other than Jernigan was one in 7.2 billion, which the document said is approximately the world population.

Defense attorney Kristin Paulding argued in her closing arguments, however, that the semen sample had become degraded over the years, and as a result, the sample was not complete enough to create a full DNA profile of the suspect.

