Senator Benson Running For GOP Nomination for Governor
(Blaine, MN) -- State Senator Michelle Benson from Ham Lake is officially seeking the Republican nomination for governor next year. Benson says in a campaign video that she will take aim at what she calls "radical, leftist policies" -- including attempts to defund police, and Governor Tim Walz's executive orders during earlier phases of the COVID pandemic. Walz says he opposes the ballot measure that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department. Benson will likely face former state Senator Scott Jensen from Chaska, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy and outgoing Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka in the 2022 Republican primary.www.voiceofalexandria.com
