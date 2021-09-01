Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Power makes slow return to eastern New Orleans

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Entergy said Wednesday that it is slowly adding power back to New Orleans, and the pace of that work will determine how quickly the region’s important oil refineries can restart operations that were shut down by Hurricane Ida. The company said an unspecified number of customers in eastern New Orleans had power turned back on. The widespread power outages are hampering a number of refiners in the region. All told, nine Louisiana refineries, which collectively account for about 13% of the nation’s refining capacity, were forced to close, at least temporarily, by the storm, the U.S. Energy Department said Tuesday.

