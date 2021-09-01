Cancel
White Marsh, MD

Crash reported on I-95 in White Marsh

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening crash in White Marsh.

The crash was reported at around 5 p.m. along northbound Interstate 95 at Big Gunpowder Falls.

Northbound I-95 is backed up from the Big Gunpowder Falls all the way back to the White Marsh Boulevard exit.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

