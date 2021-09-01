Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pneumothorax In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
Posted by 
CatTime
CatTime
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPN1v_0bjqpR9L00

(Picture Credit: Carlos Andres/Getty Images)

Pneumothorax in cats is a condition where air builds up in the space known as the pleural cavity, between the lungs and the chest wall.

Vets categorize the condition in a number of different ways depending on the type that has developed. It can be either traumatic or spontaneous pneumothorax, and either open or closed pneumothorax.

If you see signs that your kitty might be suffering from this condition, then you must consult your veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and course of treatment. Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments of pneumothorax in cats.

Symptoms Of Pneumothorax In Cats

The symptoms of the condition in cats will vary depending on the type of pneumothorax that has developed. Some of the most common general symptoms include:

  • Becoming lethargic
  • Shock
  • Difficulties breathing (including breathing with an open mouth)
  • Increased heart rate
  • Seeming restless
  • Gums turning blue

Causes Of Pneumothorax In Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCbd3_0bjqpR9L00

(Picture Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images)

The cause of pneumothorax in cats will, again, depend on the specific type that the cat has contracted. In cases of traumatic pneumothorax, a physical accident or trauma is often the cause. Surgical procedures may also cause this type.

When it comes to spontaneous pneumothorax, the cause can involve a foreign body that enters the lung, parasites, or pulmonary bullae (which resemble blisters) taking form in the lung area.

Treatments For Pneumothorax In Cats

If you start to think that there is a chance your kitty is suffering from pneumothorax, your veterinarian will order tests to confirm the diagnosis. Vets can use a procedure known as a bronchoscopy that involves a very small camera attached to a tube to view the cat’s airways.

Another procedure known as thoracocentesis can allow a vet to take a look at a cat’s pleural cavity area by use of a catheter. In some cases, vets may also use X-rays of the chest area to confirm the diagnosis.

For treatment, many cats will require surgery to remove the accumulated air from the pleural cavity. When recovering, cats may also need oxygen therapy.

In all cases, cats should keep a limit on the amount of physical activity they do and aim to recover in a calm and relaxed environment.

Has your cat ever developed pneumothorax? How did your vet help your pet recover? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

The post Pneumothorax In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
263
Followers
170
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pneumothorax#Parasites#Oxygen Therapy#Fatcamera Getty Images#Thoracocentesis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Cancerverywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Sinus Cancer

Sinus cancer symptoms are usually subtle and often go unnoticed because they mimic other benign (less-harmful) conditions like allergies, the common cold, and postnasal drip. But for smokers, industrial plant workers, and those with a personal history of cancer, persistent head and neck symptoms may be a serious sign worthy of a doctor’s visit.
Animalspowerofpositivity.com

European Immunologists Reveal an Effective New Cat Allergy Treatment

European immunologists recently discovered a new cat allergy treatment. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, about twice as many people are allergic to cats as dogs. Researchers believe more people have a cat allergy due to the size and shape of protein molecules on cat skin. Cat allergens stay airborne for longer, making it easier to breathe them in.
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Diabetes: Types, Signs, and Symptoms

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when your blood glucose (sugar) is too high. Blood glucose is your body’s main source of energy, and it comes from the food that you eat. Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps move glucose from food into your cells to be used for energy. If you don’t have enough insulin available or if your body can’t use insulin very well, blood glucose levels become too high.
PetsBeaver County Times

Dr. Maro: Itchy pets and how to help them

Pets get itchy or pruritic for a variety of reasons. Most of the time pets are itching for medical reasons, and not just because they want attention. An occasional itch can be the result of a bug bite, some matted fur or even getting some mud or a stick between the paw pads, but repeated itching, biting, licking, over-grooming, rubbing on furniture or rolling incessantly in the grass can be a warning sign of more serious problems.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
Diseases & Treatmentsthepaleomom.com

Symptoms of Autoimmune Disease

Award-winning public speaker, New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned health expert, Dr. Sarah Ballantyne, PhD (aka The Paleo Mom) believes the key to reversing the current epidemics of chronic disease is scientific literacy. She creates educational resources to help people regain their health through diet and lifestyle choices informed by the most current evidenced-based scientific research.
Diseases & Treatmentssurvivornet.com

‘One Test Saved My Life’: 41-Year-Old Man Discovers That His Quarantine Bloating Is Colon Cancer; What To Know About Screening

Jay McLaughlin, a 41-year-old fashion photographer, began experiencing bloating in March 2020, but he assumed his stomach problems were a result of lockdown stress and inactivity. When McLaughlin’s stomach cramps got more extreme, his doctor tested his stool sample for blood, and then sent him for a colonoscopy. He was...
Public Healthdeseret.com

This new COVID-19 symptom is more common with the delta variant

A new COVID-19 symptom as emerged as a result of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Multiple doctors told WFLA, an affiliate of NBC, that their COVID-19 patients have suffered from a new symptom because of their COVID-19 infection: earaches. “People are coming in believing they have a run-of-the-mill earache...
Portsmouth, NHKeene Sentinel

Sununu's flu-like symptoms caused by bleeding ulcer

Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent flu-like symptoms were caused by a bleeding ulcer, his office said Friday afternoon. Sununu had been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital on Friday for testing. On Wednesday, Sununu postponed an N.H. Executive Council meeting “out of an abundance of caution” after waking up with symptoms similar to...
Diseases & Treatmentscchwyo.org

Signs & Symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease

In recognition of National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, the health experts at CCH are here to share some symptoms that may suggest the presence of this cardiovascular disease. What is Peripheral Artery Disease?. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a form of cardiovascular disease caused by atherosclerosis, which is the...
Posted by
Rose Bak

8 Weird Symptoms You Won't Believe Are Caused by Menopause

Spoiler alert: the hot flashes aren't even the worst part. Are you a woman who is looking forward to the permanent departure of your “monthly visitor”? Sure, moving past the cramps and bloating and worrying about birth control sounds like a dream come true. And who wouldn’t want to save money on expensive pads and tampons?
PetsPosted by
CatTime

6 Surprising Causes Of Separation Anxiety In Cats

Cats have all different forms of separation anxiety, ranging from very mild to all-out destructive. But what causes a cat to hate being alone, especially if the change in behavior comes out of nowhere? These causes of separation anxiety might surprise you. The post 6 Surprising Causes Of Separation Anxiety In Cats appeared first on CatTime.
Animalspetguide.com

What You Don’t Know About Ringworm in Cats

Ringworm can pass from animals to humans, and make both extremely ill. Take the necessary precautions to ensure it stays away from your cat. If you’ve worked in pet rescue, you’re probably already pretty familiar with ringworm. But if you’re new to rescuing cats and kittens or you’re a pet owner who wants to be more informed about the various ailments that might impact a cat, you may not know a lot about ringworm. Well, we’re here to help, whether you’ve never heard of ringworm before or you want to know more about it.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Knowing This Specific Gene Can Cause Endometriosis Could Lead Us to Better Treatments

A rigorous international inquiry into the genetics of endometriosis has revealed a potential new drug target for what remains a very common and incurable disease. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterus grows outside of the womb, oftentimes leading to chronic pain, although not in every case. After decades of neglect from researchers and doctors alike, the reality is we still know very little about this inflammatory condition, which predominantly impacts women of reproductive age.  Treatments currently include surgery to remove the endometrial lesions and hormones to control their growth, but both have imperfect results and come with their own risks and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy