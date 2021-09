The 2021 Consumer Housing Trends Report compiled by Zillow of who housing buyers are and what they were doing during the past year. The average US buyer is 45 years old, partnered or married, has at least some college education, and is most likely to buy a home in the South. Demographic change tends to play out over a long time: Most of these characteristics have not changed substantially, if at all, over the last few years. Half of buyers moved from a previous home they owned and sold that previous primary residence.