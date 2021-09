Find out more about the Academy Award-winning actor’s four kids — Colin, Elizabeth, Chet, and Truman — from both of his marriages. Few actors have had as successful or as prolific a career as Tom Hanks, 65. The Cast Away actor has starred in numerous beloved movies and has won two “Best Actor” Oscars for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. While he’s incredibly hard-working, Tom’s also made it known that he’s a family man! The actor had two children with his first wife Samantha Lewes (who sadly died in 2002), before they divorced in 1987, and two more with his current wife Rita Wilson, whom he’s been married to since 1988. Learn more about all four of Tom Hanks’ kids here!