The leaders on this list are change-agents, door-openers and role models, their peers and colleagues told us. They create safety and community where they live and work. They hire and mentor other LBGTQ people and help them succeed. Many of them said that coming out and being themselves at work has been a journey, reminding us that the gains made for LGBTQ equity have been expansive in a relatively short period of time — within the span of many of these professionals’ careers.