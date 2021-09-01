Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes’ Husband, Dies at 66 after a Long and Successful Battle With Cancer

Gregg was married for the first time to NeNe Leakes, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Their first marriage was in 1997. She filed for divorce in 2010. They reunited in 2013 and were remarried. His six children, Dexter Dexter Denton, Denton, Katrina, and Brentt, his son with NeNe, are his survivors. He was also NeNe's stepdad, Bryson, who she had from an earlier relationship.