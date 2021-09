Police responded to the park at 502 N. Fourth St. and found several people holding a 26-year-old woman on the ground. The police were told the woman attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old child from the park, a news release said. The 11-year-old sister of the child chased the woman, and was able to catch up to her, but the woman struck her and knocked the girl to the ground, the release said.