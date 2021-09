Jorginho has taken a swipe at Chelsea's boo-boys. The midfielder admits the way he was treated by some fans during his time under former manager Maurizio Sarri angered him. "My start at Chelsea made me miss it [Napoli] even more," he wrote for The Players' Tribune. "We all remember what they were saying, right? I was too slow. I was too weak. I was Sarri's son. Man, it made me so angry.