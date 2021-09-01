Dublin Police Collaborates on Human Trafficking Suspect Arrest

(Dublin, Ohio) — In partnership with federal and regional agencies, Dublin Police assisted in the arrest of a human trafficking suspect in Dublin this week. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio, Timothy Wright, 50, was charged Sept. 1 with federal counts, including producing and possessing child pornography and enticing minors. Dublin Police and members of the Delaware Tactical Unit took Wright into custody Aug. 31 at his home in the 4300 block of Wyandotte Woods Boulevard.