It’s often easy to forget that footballers are human too, so moving to a new country in the midst of a global pandemic could make it hard for a lot of players to settle. Donny van de Beek had been associated with Ajax since he was a kid so moving to Manchester was always going to be a massive step, while he did struggle to start games in his debut season as it started to look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t really know what to do with him.