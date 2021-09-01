People with MS and Depression Have Increased Risk of Other Conditions – Healthy Behaviors May Minimi

People who suffer from both multiple sclerosis and depression appear to live shorter lives those with just one condition, according to a new study. The research, published in the journal Neurology, said the chronic autoimmune disease can combine with the mood disorder to produce a “synergistic effect” that also raises the risk of vascular disease. “These findings underscore the importance of identifying depression in people with MS as well as monitoring for other risk factors for heart disease and stroke,” said Raffaele Palladino, author of the study at Imperial College of London in the U.K.