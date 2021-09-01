People with MS and Depression Have Increased Risk of Other Conditions – Healthy Behaviors May Minimi

Cancel
People with MS and Depression Have Increased Risk of Other Conditions – Healthy Behaviors May Minimize Risks. A new study that reviewed records from thousands of people with MS and people without MS shows that people living with MS and depression have increased risk of coexisting cardiovascular disease (such as heart attack and stroke) and higher risk of premature death. The study did not look at all factors that might contribute to this association, so further study is necessary to fully understand any association between depression and negative outcomes in people with MS.

