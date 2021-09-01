Ida remnants latest: Tornado watch reduced, major damage and flooding across Maryland

At least two tornadoes touched down Wednesday afternoon in Maryland, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The first touch-down occurred near Allens Fresh in Charles County. No damage has been reported yet. NWS said another tornado touched down near Londowntowne in Anne Arundel County.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch from now until 8 a.m. Thursday morning for the entire DMV. There is also a Wind Advisory for northwestern Maryland until 11 p.m.

Severe storms and heavy downpours throughout the day Wednesday have already left some areas in the DMV with flooding, downed trees, power outages and prompted a few school closures.

More rounds of rain and storms move into the area this evening. The flash flood threat will be ongoing through early tonight. The tornado threat was most imminent this afternoon and will be end early this evening.

All should be prepared for heavy rain that could reach up to six inches between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The heaviest downpour will be north and west of D.C. along and west of Interstate 81.

Here are real-time updates on how storm effects are unfolding.

6:10 p.m. - Flood water overtakes Baker Park in Frederick, Maryland

5:30 p.m. - The Frederick County PIO has confirmed that, due to the number of water rescues in the county, school buses will be sent back to schools and parents will need to now make arrangements to pick up their students.There have been a total of 83 road closures between flooding/construction in Frederick County, according to the fire department. The team has received 17 water rescue calls and 39 flooding condition service calls in the last 24 hours. "Please avoid travel as the next band of heavy rain is coming through!!" they said in a statement.

5:20 p.m. - A number of metro stations have been closed with shuttle bus replacements on the Green and Yellow lines. Click here for details . "Metro’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated to continue managing the storm response and coordinate additional resources that can rapidly deploy to weather-related incidents as necessary. We also have extra maintenance teams on standby at strategic locations across the system to respond to any operational issues," WMATA confirmed in a statement.

4:50 p.m. - The Frederick County Sheriff's Office conducted a water rescue on Old Frederick Road at Lloyd Station, where a car was stranded in flood water. They are highly encouraging drivers to stay off roads in the county, as water is constantly rising. View their message in the video below.

4:40 p.m. - Dominion Energy's power outage map shows 7,092 customers without power, up a few thousand from 12:30 p.m. Pepco's outage map shows 483 customers affected, which is a decrease of more than one thousand since 12:30 p.m. There is still no confirmation on when the remaining outages will be fixed.

4:27 p.m. - A football stadium faced major damage at South River High School in Edgewater, Maryland after Wednesday afternoon's tornado touchdown.

4:20 p.m. - A 1/4 mile stretch of West Street in Annapolis has been evacuated due to a gas leak and power line damage. Army and Air Force recruiters are on scene helping with the evacuations. "I can smell the natural gas additive in the air," WUSA9's Adam Longo tweeted from the scene.

4:10 P.M. - A roof was ripped off of a house in South River Colony in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The scene is pictured below. The county faced a touched-down tornado just before 2:30 p.m.Wednesday.

4:10 p.m. - Mount St. Mary’s Seminary/University has water inside several buildings, including the basement of Immaculate Conception Chapel and the first floor of Delaplaine Fine Arts Center after flash floods hit the campus.

4:00 p.m. - From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to 92 crashes and 22 disabled/abandoned vehicles and answered 568 calls for service.

3:53 p.m. - A water rescue of a school bus stuck on Hessong Bridge Road and Blacks Mill Road has been confirmed by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Rescuers used boats to ferry 10 students and one driver to safety.

3:24 p.m. - The City of Annapolis has tweeted that West Street is closed between Chinquapin Round and Route 2 due to storm damage. "AVOID THE AREA," their post reads.

3:18 p.m. - At least 15 roads have been closed in Frederick County. Click here for the full list. Multiple water rescues have taken place.

3:17 p.m. - A Tornado Warning for Edgewood, Aberdeen and Perryman Maryland has been issued.

2:30 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Frederick and Carroll counties.

2:29 p.m. - Green Line Alert: Train service has been temporarily suspended between Branch Ave and Suitland as a safety precaution. Metrobus K12 is available between Suitland and Branch Ave, according to WMATA.

2:19 p.m.: A tornado touched down in Anne Arundel County near Londowntowne, moving through downtown Annapolis, according to NWS.

2 p.m. - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Anne Arundel County.

1:59 p.m. - Decatur Road in Stafford County will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to remove a downed tractor-trailer, pictured below, according to the Sheriff's Office.

1:50 p.m.: A tornado touched down near Allens Fresh in Charles County, Maryland, according to the NWS. No damage has been reported yet.

1:37 p.m. - The following roads in Fairfax County are either shut down or experiencing traffic impacts due to weather damage caused by storms and rain Wednesday:

Poplar Tree Road and Walney Road, closed due to downed tree

Woodburn Road and Spicewood Dr, closed due to flooding

Browns Mill Road and Pennycress Lane, closed due to downed tree

Beach Mill Road and Clubview Drive, closed due to downed tree

Leigh Mill Road and Kelso Road, closed due to flooding

1:10 p.m. - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Prince George's and Charles County until 1:45 p.m.

12:55 p.m. - A Tornado Warning has been issued for King George County, Virginia until 1:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. - Dominion Energy's power outage map shows 3,554 customers without power. Pepco's outage map shows 1,505 customers affected. There is no word on when power will be restored.

11:45 a.m. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire DMV until 7 p.m.

11:34 a.m. - Montgomery County Public Schools announces that it will dismiss students 2.5 early due to the severe weather.

11:18 a.m.: A 19-year-old died at the Rock Creek Woods Apartment Complex and one person is still unaccounted after heavy flooding, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesperson said.

11 a.m. - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire DMV, from Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Damage Reports:

A 19-year-old man has died at the Rock Creek Woods Apartment Complex and one person is still unaccounted for due to strong storms and heavy downpours with major flooding this morning, according to a Montgomery County PIO, Several residents were also forced to evacuate their homes. Montgomery County Fire Department crews conducted several water rescues to get residents who were stuck out of the building. Crews had to break apartment windows and doors to rescue several residents.

A tree crashed into a home on the 7600 block of Seans Terrace in Lanham as a result of the storm, according to Prince George's County Fire Department. There were no reported injuries, but emergency teams are assisting the family that was in the home.









School Closings/Cancellations:

All Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland (including the Virtual Academy) will dismiss 2.5 hours early today. All school and community-use activities in school buildings also are canceled. Daycare programs in school buildings will be closed.

All Arlington, Virginia public schools after-school activities canceled

All Jefferson County Schools closing 2 hours early

All Loudoun County, Virginia after-school and evening activities on school campuses are canceled

All Culpeper County school activities and trips are canceled

All Prince William County School activities scheduled on school grounds this evening are canceled

All Falls Church City Schools after school activities are canceled

Grant County Schools closed at 12:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are closed in Virginia

Stafford County Public Schools are closed in Virginia

Page County Public Schools are closed in Virginia (will close at noon)

All schools in Berkeley County, West Virginia will be closing 2 hours early. Pre-K will dismiss at noon

All schools in Mineral County, West Virginia will be closing 3 hours early

All schools in Morgan County, West Virginia will be closing 2 hours early and all after-school and evening activities are canceled

All Berkeley County, West Virginia Schools are closing 2 hours early

Event Cancellations:

The Washington Nationals Wednesday game against the Phillies has been postponed. It will instead be played Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

The Maryland State Fair will also be closed Wednesday. The fair will reopen Thursday at noon.

