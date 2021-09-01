Cancel
Mercer County, IL

Mercer County High School pauses several sports after COVID-19 outbreak

By Alfonso Cerna
WQAD
WQAD
 4 days ago
Mercer County High School announced on Wednesday that practices and competitions for football, volleyball, and cheer squad are paused due to an outbreak status involving COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Scott Petrie says the school will implement outbreak protocols which includes regular testing of student athletes and increased monitoring.

Petrie added the school will continue to work with the Mercer County Health Department to ensure safety for the students, staff, and community.

Mercer County High School emphasized the importance they believe comes from students experiencing an in-person education, citing agencies and organizations like the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC for guidance on a safe return.

In the statement Petrie says, "the school's best efforts are being made increasingly difficulty by an aggressive form of the COVID virus."

