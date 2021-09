Plastic straws have been shown to injure wildlife — particularly turtles and seals — and the environment in general. If people stopped using straws in North Adams alone for a year — at a rate of 1.6 straws a day per person, on average in the U.S., and with a census of 13,657 people in 2013 — that would equal 584 straws per person a year, or 7,975,688 straws.