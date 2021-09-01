Colts counting on Wentz to rebound from frustrating start
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Quarterback Carson Wentz wanted a fresh start in Indianapolis. Instead, it seems he's seeing and hearing more of the same. He missed three weeks with an injured left foot, returned to practice for three days of limited work before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Now it's unclear whether he'll start the Sept. 12 opener against Seattle, and coach Frank Reich is defending Wentz from scrutiny over his vaccination status.www.semoball.com
