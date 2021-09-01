Review: FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Episode Five “Come and Get Your Love”

Shudder has already become famous enough for the horror content it’s been putting out and the fact that it’s one of the most well-rounded horror channels around. But now it’s going to be featuring a docuseries detailing some of the most iconic horror monsters and icons that people can remember over the years that will show how and why said characters came to be. This kind of has the feeling of something that’s been done a couple of times over the years, but perhaps never in a docuseries so it could be interesting, to be honest. Horror icons such as Freddy Krueger, Chucky, the Candyman, and a few more will be put on display to show just how they were devised and how their designs were thought up and even changed over the years, which is bound to be intriguing since very few horror icons have stayed exactly the same from the time of their first appearance to now, and some of them haven’t been seen in a while to be honest so it’s easy to think that someone, somewhere, might be thinking up a way to bring them back to the mainstream.