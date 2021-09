Cincinnati Reds reliever Tejay Antone will be undergoing Tommy John surgery tomorrow. Antone announced this on twitter on Thursday morning. Tommy John surgery is never good news for anyone. But for Tejay Antone it’s really not good news. The right-handed reliever has already had one Tommy John surgery in his career. He missed all of the 2017 season and about half of the 2018 season as he recovered from the injury and surgery while he was in the minor leagues.