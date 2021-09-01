Double Down: Two 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks under $500
In the market for a new Chromebook? Best Buy has some deals on a couple of the latest and greatest devices on the market and that means savings of up to $200 and some awesome new hardware. Both of these Chromebooks come bearing Intel’s latest Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM which I feel is the sweet spot for Chrome OS. The 11th Gen Intel puts up monster benchmarks and the 8GB of RAM, as you know, is a welcome addition to any Chromebook.chromeunboxed.com
