Cybergoth Action Game ‘No longer human’ Revealed in One of the Craziest Gameplay Trailers We’ve Ever Seen

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePM Studios announced they are publishing the 0801-developed action game, No longer human for PC-via Steam and consoles, to release in 2022. No longer human is toted as a high-energy cybergoth action fvck-em-up with expressive, freeform combat that encourages aggressive and stylish play. While we aren’t entirely sure what that means, we are definitely into it. One look at the game will fill you with questions and make you wonder if this is actually something you can even play. Well, those who attend PAX West will be able to get their hands on it as there will be a playable build at the show.

