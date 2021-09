Stereotypes would have people believe that Britons drink tea, tea and only tea, but we love coffee almost as much. As a nation, we actually consume about 95 million cups of java a day.Although some coffee is knocked back in the home, we have a penchant for visiting our local cafes. And while that cup of joe might give you a little lift, it may also leave your wallet somewhat lighter because research shows Britons spend as much as £4bn in coffee shops a year.If you’re among those splashing out perhaps too much on takeaway brews, a barista-style machine at...