GOP Operative Reportedly Caught Pretending To Be A Talk Radio Caller Named 'Josh'

By Amanda Terkel
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, far-right radio host Sebastian Gorka received a call from a listener who was upset that Gorka kept bashing Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. “We need to try to win in Virginia, yet you’re trying to take this guy on and cut his legs out from underneath him,” said the man, who identified himself as “Josh.”

