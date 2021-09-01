Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tyrann Mathieu lands on reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive

By Nick Shook
NFL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿'s start to the 2021 season has met an interruption. Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Depending on Mathieu's vaccination status, he could be back in a fairly short amount of time. Vaccinated players need two negative tests...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Browns’ defense intact for 1st time, Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu’s availability uncertain for opener because of COVID-19: Takeaways

BEREA, Ohio -- There were no Browns defenders in bucket hats on Monday, and none of them on the Tour de Berea stationery bike brigade. For the first time since the start of training camp in July, the Browns’ defense was at full-strength and no one was off to the side with the trainers. Even nickelback Troy Hill, the last remaining injured defender, returned to practice on Monday to mark the first opportunity to snap a photo of the whole D in uniform.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu remains in COVID protocol

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told media he’s still waiting for star safety Tyrann Mathieu to clear COVID protocols. The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge game on Sunday. Will Tyrann Mathieu be there?. While there’s still a full week ahead, the Chiefs aren’t sure. In...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans reveal their plans for Deshaun Watson in 2021

The Houston Texans are planning to keep Deshaun Watson on their 53-man roster for the 2021 season even if he’ll be inactive every week. The lack of resolution in the Deshaun Watson saga has the Houston Texans looking ahead to some roster management decisions for the 2021 season. What’s the...
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy