Rockport man pleads guilty to 2017 quadruple homicide in Massachusetts

A Rockport man accused in the brutal killing of four people in Massachusetts in 2017 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of second-degree murder. Orion Krause, 26, was accused of beating his mother, her parents and a family health aide to their deaths with a baseball bat in Groton, Massachusetts, in 2017. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to four charges of second degree murder at the Lowell Superior Court, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.