Pentagon chief marks close of Afghanistan war

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looked back at the 20-year military conflict in Afghanistan Wednesday, saying "America's longest war has come to a close." (Sept. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/14248432f00b438f85ee54fcd896188d.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

