Kemmeter Column: When will the next ‘real’ summer come?

stevenspoint.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “unofficial end of summer” is here with the arrival of Labor Day, marking the end of the second straight year where we really didn’t have a summer; that is, the usual summer of years gone by. The last two years have been filled with fear and trepidation as coronavirus...

stevenspoint.news

Comments / 0

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

COVID-19 will come for you, warn virus experts, who have called the Delta variant "more transmissible" and "more aggressive" than any variant before it, perhaps the most infectious respiratory diseases of our lifetime. Concerned over the rising cases, deaths and hospitalizations—among children, too—Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Christiane Amanpour on CNN. Read on for 7 life-saving points that could save the life of you or someone's child—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

Coronavirus cases were dwindling as recently as a few months ago; now they are in danger of soon reaching more than 200,000 a day, with doctors in hospitals from Florida to Texas saying they are out of hospital beds—in some areas, there are no beds for children. While the authorities in some states argue over personal liberties, what can you do to stay safe and get you and your children through this pandemic not just alive, but unharmed? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation today to sound the alarm. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsPosted by
NBC News

Doctors are more worried about Covid than flu when it comes to children

For the past three decades, Dr. Toni Darville has treated some of the sickest children suffering from viral illnesses — especially the flu. "I've seen a lot of kids become extremely ill after influenza," said Darville, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina Children's Research Institute. Some have developed pneumonia. Others needed to be placed on machines called ECMO to help their damaged heart and lungs heal.
WorldShropshire Star

Young people tell of being bed-bound with Covid in vaccination push

Three people aged 23-31 have shared their stories in an NHS video. Young patients suffering with the debilitating effects of long Covid have urged people to get their vaccinations. A new NHS video features three previously healthy people in their early 20s and 30s, including a man who thought he...
Kidshppr.org

Kids, COVID And RSV: What We Know About The Risks Right Now

“There's every reason in the world to get every child who is eligible to be vaccinated, vaccinated.”. One of the main differences during this current surge of infections has been the particular focus on kids. Experts have determined the delta variant is more transmissible and that seems to extend to kids who, earlier on in the pandemic, were less likely to pass the coronavirus to one another. But the information about the delta variant is fairly new and still developing.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

GUEST COLUMN: When Dying Seems Easier Than Living

In my life I have thought of killing myself hundreds of times. For me, it was my want to no longer be a burden to my family, no longer wanting to live as a prisoner of my own mind, and it started not long after I was diagnosed with mental-health conditions.
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsDaytona Beach News-Journal

Don't deny COVID care based on vaccination status - judging people won't help anyone

The pandemic has brought out the best and the worst in us. The worst being the politicization of medicine and the social media derision of certain population groups. I have read social media posts and health care professionals citing lack of empathy for those who have refused vaccines and contracted the disease. If we start judging people for their choices, the list will be never ending. The smoker with heart disease, the diabetic who does not exercise: you get the gist. This has been the tightrope that we as doctors walk, which is different from public health experts. The public health official deals with populations, while we as doctors deal with the individual, and sometimes the two positions may be at odds with each other. The essence of the doctor-patient relationship.

