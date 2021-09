The flooding caused by Hurricane Ida and other storms signals a new normal for the Northeast, writes Henry Grabar, and cities like New York must prepare for more destructive rainstorms. "Climate change is making more intense rainstorms more frequent, particularly in the Northeast, and the expectations that such a storm would occur once a millennium are now obsolete." Earlier this year, "New York released its first-ever analysis of how to prepare for stormwater flooding," including goals such as to "[i]nform the public about flood vulnerability from extreme rain" and "continue developing a citywide hydrologic and hydraulic (H&H) model to better estimate runoff flow for various climate scenarios to be included in the drainage planning process."