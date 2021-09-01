Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

Island of Misfit Toys: Pinellas County man fundraising to buy Christmas gifts for kids in need

By Daisy Ruth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is continuing the work he and his late fiancée started six years ago during the holiday season. Heath Murphy is the Executive Director of The Island of Misfit Toys. He and his late fiancée, Joslyn, “adopted” a young woman around the holidays about six years ago who was escaping an abusive relationship. The young woman had three children, and the couple took care of them with Christmas gifts that year.

#Christmas Gifts#Toys#Gifts For Kids#Fundraising#Charity#Wfla
