Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Top 10 most viewed bills by the U.S. Congress for August 27

smcorridornews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Library of Congress released a list of the top ten most-viewed bills list is compiled each Monday from the previous week’s metrics. These bills could have a direct impact on legislative policies considered by the current Members of Congress. Some of the current bills being viewed by the public...

smcorridornews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Congress#The U S Congress#The Library Of Congress#The Office Of The Clerk#Senate#Loc#Homeland Security#H R 1319#American Rescue Plan Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Leading Justice Dept official presses Congress on voting rights

Let no one say the Justice Department is indifferent to the future of Americans' voting rights. Two weeks ago, on the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act becoming law, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, urging lawmakers to restore voting rights protections in the wake of Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices gutting the historic legal breakthrough.
Congress & CourtsDuluth News Tribune

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
Congress & Courtskgou.org

Intelligence Squared U.S.: Should Congress Spend Trillions to Build Back Better?

President Biden wants to spend big. The administration is calling for some $4.5 trillion in increased government spending and tax credits over the next decade. The “Build Back Better" agenda includes hefty investments in infrastructure and unprecedented spending on the labor force, not to mention funding a host of Democratic policy priorities from child and elder care to paid family and medical leave. Its champions see an unjust and unstable economy in need of major government intervention. They argue that bold investments are necessary to combat economic inequality, build the next generation of American business, and help the nation regain its economic footing in the post-pandemic world. But opponents are sounding the alarm: Trillions in new spending could balloon the national deficit and drive inflation. Further, they say, Biden’s swath of new big government social programs would only create more bureaucracy, drive up prices on everything from education to childcare, undermine business, and ultimately harm American consumers and workers. As Washington takes up this historic plan, we ask: Should Congress spend trillions to “Build Back Better”?
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Biden's Nearly $5 Trillion Spending Plans Win Key House Vote

US President Joe Biden's plans to spend nearly $5 trillion to change the world's largest economy advanced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, after Democratic leaders reached an agreement with centrist lawmakers to end a dispute threatening the bills. Biden and his Democratic allies controlling the chamber are pushing...
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

Moderate U.S. House Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support from a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that represents one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign...
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

U.S. Senate debate on $3.5 trillion spending plan enters second day

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden’s top priorities entered a second day Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, where lawmakers sparred over the need for massive spending to fight climate change and poverty. After months of haggling, the Senate on Tuesday passed a...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy