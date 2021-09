Two hospital systems in Southwest Florida are shattering records with the numbers of COVID-19 patients each is caring for. On Monday, Lee Health announced its treating 629 COVID-19 patients across its hospitals, which is the most it has ever had. Eight of those patients are children. 72 people are on ventilators and 94 are in the ICU. 841 people have lost their battle with COVID-19 and 22 of those people in Lee Health hospitals have died since Friday, August 20.