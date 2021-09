Fernando Santos was refusing to be drawn into the excitement over Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United as he prepared Portugal for their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.United formally confirmed Ronaldo’s signing from Juventus this morning on the eve of the Group A clash between his national team and Ireland in the wake of Friday’s shock announcement that the 36-year-old was on his way back to the red half of Manchester.Portugal boss Santos and goalkeeper Rui Patricio were inundated with questions about their star man at their pre-match press conference in Lisbon hours later, but Santos for...