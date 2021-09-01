NOTICE OF SPLASH PARK CLOSING FOR 2021 SUMMER SEASON:

September 1, 2021 SAGINAW, MI – The 2021 summer season at Saginaw’s. Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park, comes to an end on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The park will be opened one final weekend, from 12:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3 and 12:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4. Saginaw residents have one more weekend to enjoy a fun, free, recreational experience in a safe and accessible environment for the entire family.