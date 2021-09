It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Ben Gamel with perhaps the MLB’s catch of the year!. On Sunday, during the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Chicago Cubs, Gamel stepped up and delivered a stunning diving catch to save runs from being scored. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, and with men on first and second, Cubs’ Willson Contreras slapped the ball to deep left field for what seemed to surely be an extra-base hit.