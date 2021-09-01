(Audio) With the A.D.s: St. John’s Prep Athletic Director Jameson Pelkey – Eagles Getting Ready for Challenges
DANVERS – It was quite a ride for Jameson Pelkey in his second year as A.D. following the retirement of Jim O’Leary. Fortunately, for the Prep, Pelkey had plenty of experience as an assistant athletic director that enabled him to navigate the crazy pandemic school year. With several state titles accumulated in 2020-21, the Prep is expecting more success as fall sports get underway.www.msonewsports.com
