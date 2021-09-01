CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Really Wants Deshaun Watson?

Doug Gottlieb doubts any NFL team is avidly pursuing Deshaun Watson despite reports that the Dolphins are interested. Doug reminds us to take a look at who benefits from these kinds of rumors and it seems obvious that, in this case, it’s the Texans. Doug wouldn’t be at all surprised to find that it was the Texans who leaked these rumors in order to make their controversial quarterback seem more desirable in the hopes that they can get more for him in any possible trade down the line.

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

