CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Northwest Oregon Conference West football preview: 10 questions, projected order of finish

By Mike Wilson
scorebooklive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— 1. Why is Wilsonville, which lost starters at 19 of 22 positions, still regarded as the team to beat in the Northwest Oregon Conference West?. Rival coaches are unanimous that the Wilsonville program will continue to mass produce athletic, well-coached, solid football players. “That’s a compliment to the program,” Wilsonville coach Adam Guenther said before preseason practices began. “But we haven’t proved anything yet. Talk to me in about 11 weeks.” And, Guenther said, whether Wilsonville is replacing starters en masse or, as in past seasons, banking on returning experience, the team’s approach is the same: Respect everybody, fear nobody.

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Scappoose, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Canby, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#High School Football#American Football#Wildcats#Cougars#Spartans#Tc#Forest Grove Vikings#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy