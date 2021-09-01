Northwest Oregon Conference West football preview: 10 questions, projected order of finish

— 1. Why is Wilsonville, which lost starters at 19 of 22 positions, still regarded as the team to beat in the Northwest Oregon Conference West?. Rival coaches are unanimous that the Wilsonville program will continue to mass produce athletic, well-coached, solid football players. “That’s a compliment to the program,” Wilsonville coach Adam Guenther said before preseason practices began. “But we haven’t proved anything yet. Talk to me in about 11 weeks.” And, Guenther said, whether Wilsonville is replacing starters en masse or, as in past seasons, banking on returning experience, the team’s approach is the same: Respect everybody, fear nobody.