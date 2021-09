Darcy Antonellis, a veteran tech exec who held senior posts at Warner Bros and CBS before becoming CEO of Vubiquity, has announced she will step down and take on an advisory role. Antonellis, who has led the tech services provider since 2014, initiated the move and announced it internally in June. Vubiquity, a subsidiary of Amdocs, provides premium content services and media tech solutions to Disney, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount Pictures and many other clients. Antonellis continues to serve on the boards of major exhibitor Cinemark as well as Xperi. During her tenure at Vubiquity, Antonellis drew on her background overseeing studio and...