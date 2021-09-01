Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Mickelson, Couples added as assistant Ryder Cup captains

By DOUG FERGUSON
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Phil Mickelson is returning for his 13th consecutive Ryder Cup, this time without his clubs. Mickelson fills out the roster of five assistant captains to Steve Stricker for the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

