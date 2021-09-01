Everything You Need To Know About Hydrogen Cars
Alternative propulsions systems are still relatively new, but they are a growing segment within the industry, with electric cars leading the way, while hydrogen cars and those that use synthetic gasoline are still lagging behind. While all seek to reduce environmental impacts and lower costs, some are just better positioned to thrive in the current socio-economic climate. The future of the automotive industry is still a little uncertain at the moment, and exactly which technology will end up on top is anyone's guess, since each offers its own set of advantages and disadvantages which may affect their appeal.carbuzz.com
