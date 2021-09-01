Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Everything You Need To Know About Hydrogen Cars

By Morgan Carter
CarBuzz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlternative propulsions systems are still relatively new, but they are a growing segment within the industry, with electric cars leading the way, while hydrogen cars and those that use synthetic gasoline are still lagging behind. While all seek to reduce environmental impacts and lower costs, some are just better positioned to thrive in the current socio-economic climate. The future of the automotive industry is still a little uncertain at the moment, and exactly which technology will end up on top is anyone's guess, since each offers its own set of advantages and disadvantages which may affect their appeal.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Power#Hydrogen Technologies#Hydrogen Production#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Mirai: Do Hydrogen Cars Have a Place in an EV Future?

Many automakers have committed themselves to produce only EVs by 2030, and the world seems to be shifting toward an all-electric future. Almost all EVs are battery electric vehicles or BEVs, but the Toyota Mirai is different. Here’s a look at the 2021 Toyota Mirai and whether this hydrogen car has a place in an EV future.
Carsmarketplace.org

What will the Chevy Bolt recall mean for the electric car market?

General Motors is recalling the Chevy Bolt, one of the more popular electric cars in America, because of a manufacturing defect that’s caused its batteries to catch fire at least 10 times. Only 2% to 3% of cars sold in the U.S. are electric, but manufacturers and the Joe Biden...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Volta Zero electric truck begins real-world testing

In many countries worldwide, authorities have deadlines when they want to see gas and diesel-powered vehicles eliminated from the market. Particularly in Europe, those deadlines are looming. Multiple companies are hard at work creating electric vehicles that fill all the specialized areas that combustion vehicles currently operate in. One of...
CarsDemocrat-Herald

Here's how to calculate an electric vehicle’s charging costs

One of the challenges people have with electric vehicles is figuring out how much they cost to operate. The price of fully charging an electric vehicle’s battery can vary wildly depending on when and where you charge it. For the bigger picture, you should also include the amortized cost of...
Carsinsideevs.com

"Concerned Resident" Unplugs Tesla Model 3 Over Fire Fears

Electric vehicle sales have taken off in recent years, but there are still people who don’t really understand how they work and what they’re about. The most common reaction to something people don’t understand is fear, and that’s exactly the emotion that drove a “concerned resident” to unplug a Tesla Model 3 from a residential parking garage. The “good samaritan” was apparently worried because “overcharging in this heat will blow up this battery.”
AdvocacyValueWalk

Tesla Claims Being Able To Recycle 92% Of Its Electric Car Batteries

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it has managed to recycle 92% of the batteries used in its range of vehicles. The information comes as a relief for Elon Musk amid delays of both the Tesla Semi and the long-awaited Cybertruck. New Technology Of Extracting Electric Car Batteries. Tesla has managed...
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

9 essential tips for buying an electric car

Buying an electric car can feel daunting, especially if you don’t know a great deal about the tech and what you should be looking for. Our best electric cars list is a good place to start, but there’s a lot that you need to consider, including battery range, specs measured in kWh and other things gas car shoppers don’t have to worry about.
Carskq2.com

Want a new Tesla? You're gonna have to wait a while

You're going to have to wait a long time if you want to buy just about any Tesla. Estimated delivery times on Tesla's website have been pushed back until late this year -- and in come cases next year -- for all but the upper-end versions of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW to Launch Four New EV Models in the Next Two Years

BMW is lagging behind its premium competition in the electric vehicle market. Its BMW i4 and iX are impressive on paper but have yet to be tested properly by any publications, nor have either of them reached dealerships yet. Over the past few years, though, Audi three all-new fully electric models (five, if you count Sportback variants) and Mercedes-Benz released three as well. Yet, BMW’s two haven’t even hit the road yet. However, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse promises that four new purely electric models will be here in just two years’ time.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Will Launch Hydrogen-Powered Corolla and Prius in 2023

Toyota will launch all-new hydrogen-powered vehicles, the Corolla and Prius in 2023. Toyota has been historically ahead of other automakers as far as environmental friendliness but one of the slower automakers into the electric vehicle scene. It seems to be taking a different approach. Toyota has pushed hydrogen as a viable carbon-neutral fuel. It has a planned heavy-duty truck fuel cell module assembly in Kentucky, as well as the Mirai fuel cell car. . It has offered hybrid options on every vehicle in its lineup other than the GR86, GR Yaris, and Supra. Now furthering the progression of hydrogen as a fuel source, two of its most popular vehicles will become hydrogen-powered.
CarsBoston Globe

Readers are all charged up over the prospect of moving to electric vehicles

Above all, we need fewer vehicles of any kind — car-sharing is the way. Re “Undesirable features stall rise of electric cars: High price tags, slow charging still limiting popularity in US” (Page A1, Aug. 13): Thanks to Hiawatha Bray for this informative article. However, what’s missing from the analysis is that car ownership modes are changing, and will have to change, as we transition to a more sustainable future.
Businessinsideevs.com

Musk Says Tesla Could License Self-Driving Tech To Other Brands

Autocar writes, "Tesla could licence its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to other car manufacturers, CEO Elon Musk has said." Yes, it's true, Musk did make such a mention during one of his speeches at Tesla's AI Day event last evening, August 19, 2021. This comes as no surprise. Tesla has...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Does the World Need an Electric Nissan Pickup Truck?

Nissan is one of the industry leaders in the electric vehicle space. The Japanese automaker was one of the first companies to mass-produce an electric vehicle with the Nissan Leaf. The compact EV was introduced in 2010 and is still a popular electric car today. Now that Nissan has experienced success with electric cars, is it time for the automaker to try its hand at an electric truck?
Carsinsideevs.com

UK: Third Of Drivers Can't Decide Between Gas, Diesel or Electric

Around a third of British motorists say they don’t know whether to buy a petrol, diesel or electric car when they come to replace their vehicle. That’s according to new research from gap insurance company InsureTheGap.com, which surveyed more than 2,000 UK drivers to reach that conclusion. The study showed...
TechnologyRedorbit.com

Tesla Makes Bioweapon Defense Mode Standard in Model Y

In a move that is likely to get the attention of those who worry about an epidemic worse than COVID-19, Tesla has made the Bioweapon Defense Mode standard in the Model Y. The system includes a HEPA air filter capable of eliminating most airborne pollutants from outside air coming into the vehicle. This air filter is more capable than a standard vehicle air filter and more on par with the air filters that hospitals use to keep the worst allergens and pollutants out of their facilities. It may be somewhat debatable whether the filter can block viruses that may or may not be bioweapons, but test data indicates that it can definitely help people who suffer from seasonal allergies or want to be able to ride through places with poor air quality with fewer worries about it affecting their respiratory systems.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Turns Out You Can Trick All Driver-Assist Systems, Not Just Tesla's

Tesla and its Autopilot feature have become a center of controversy over the past few years. That's because of crashes that have occurred, some even fatal, claiming that that the Autopilot feature and that it can be tricked into thinking that there's someone behind the steering wheel. There are a handful of videos that came out showing such claims, one even coming from Consumer Reports.
Economyinsideevs.com

Tesla Semi Payload To Be At Least As High As For A Diesel Truck

When Tesla first showed the Semi in November 2017, many critics doubted that the all-electric Class 8 heavy-duty truck could stick to the payload estimates when reaching production stage. Fast forward to 2021, and it appears that the Tesla Semi’s payload will be comparable to a Class 8 diesel truck,...
CarsCleanTechnica

Is The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Getting Into Reach?

With newer production methods in new Tesla factories, the production costs of the Tesla Model 3 are coming down. Part of the new margin these lower production costs make possible need to be used for the profitability of the company. But it also opens up the possibility of lowering prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy