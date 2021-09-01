Everything You Need To Know About Hydrogen Cars

In a move that is likely to get the attention of those who worry about an epidemic worse than COVID-19, Tesla has made the Bioweapon Defense Mode standard in the Model Y. The system includes a HEPA air filter capable of eliminating most airborne pollutants from outside air coming into the vehicle. This air filter is more capable than a standard vehicle air filter and more on par with the air filters that hospitals use to keep the worst allergens and pollutants out of their facilities. It may be somewhat debatable whether the filter can block viruses that may or may not be bioweapons, but test data indicates that it can definitely help people who suffer from seasonal allergies or want to be able to ride through places with poor air quality with fewer worries about it affecting their respiratory systems.