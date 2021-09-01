Cancel
Moderna submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster to U.S. FDA

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had initiated submission of data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

