Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? looks to be aiming for a major hit to the feels as it continues traveling down the multiverse highway with this week's episode. Ever wonder what the MCU would look like if Dr. Stephen Strange began his journey to becoming the Sorcerer Supreme not out of a desperate effort to save his hands but instead to save the love of his life? That's the twist to this week's episode, and we have some really cool key art to kick things off with before we get to the promo: