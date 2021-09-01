Cancel
Coosa County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coosa, Elmore, Macon, Tallapoosa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coosa; Elmore; Macon; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Elmore, western Macon, southern Tallapoosa, northeastern Montgomery and southeastern Coosa Counties through 500 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nixburg to near Bob Woodruff Lake. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northeastern Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Tuskegee, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Rockford, Equality, Milstead, Elmore, Coosada, Eclectic, Shorter, Franklin, Martin Dam, Santuck, Auburn University In Montgomery, Ten Cedar Estates, Waugh and Dexter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

