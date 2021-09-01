Teacher’s viral ‘handle with care’ text system is exactly what parents need this school year

Crowley High School English teacher Charlotte Cope has been named the 2021-22 Acadia Parish High School Teacher of the Year. Recognizing Cope are, from left, Principal Timothy Boudreaux and Acadia Parish High School Supervisor Wendell Prudhomme. This is Cope’s sixth time being named the Crowley High School Teacher of the Year and her second title as Acadia Parish Teacher of the Year. She has taught English at CHS for 24 years, 10 of which she taught English II, combined with leadership and reading classes, and 14 of which she taught English I and Business English. She served on the La. Department of Education Test Alignment Committees for English I and II in the summer of 2017 and 2018, and she was an adjunct instructor at SLCC in the spring of 2020, teaching transitional English to seniors. She also served as a tutor for the 2020-21 virtual students at the Acadia Parish A+ Campus, and she worked as a facilitator for the CHS Summer Credit Recovery Program. Cope is also the Crowley High team leader for PBIS.
Comments / 0