Talkin’ Rock with John Corabi – 2021

Solomon Levin is hosting “Mitzvah City Limits” as part of his Mitzvah project for his upcoming Bar Mitzvah. The rock-concert fundraiser takes place Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m. at Betsy’s in Evelyn’s Park. Solomon, a drummer, is a seventh grader at The Joy School, which specializes in learning differences. The concert will raise funds to purchase a Nook Pod structure, which can be helpful for students who have learning differences, for Attucks Middle School. Solomon and fellow musicians will bring an evening of The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, The Kinks, The Police, Foo Fighters, and more for a good cause. Betsy’s will donate 25 percent of the proceeds of food and drinks. See more in this Name That Tune Q&A article and video of Solomon.
Comments / 0