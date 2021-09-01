Talkin’ Rock with John Corabi – 2021

Judas Priest has this unbelievable box-set dropping on October 15th, and Scott Travis was nice enough to call in to plug that, and much more. We talked about getting back on stage and how much of a workout he preforms behind the kit. He tells me about the band he played in just before joining the Priest, his thoughts on the passing of Joey Jordison, an update on new music and Glenn Tipton. He also commented on something funny former Priest singer “Ripper” Owens sent me and tons more.