All the bands and people we saw at Kentucky’s hot and steamy Railbird Festival

By Japanese Breakfast
cltampa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy most accounts, Lexington, Kentucky’s Railbird Festival was a hot and steamy time that was also occasionally a thirsty mess. But anyone complaining about it probably shut their mouth this week when they saw the Bonnaroo cancellation (at least you got to have a music festival, Railbirders). Check out the people and bands—including CL favorites Liz Cooper, Japanese Breakfast, John Moreland and Sarah Jarosz—we saw.—Ray Roa.

photos.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

