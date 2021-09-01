All the bands and people we saw at Kentucky’s hot and steamy Railbird Festival
By most accounts, Lexington, Kentucky’s Railbird Festival was a hot and steamy time that was also occasionally a thirsty mess. But anyone complaining about it probably shut their mouth this week when they saw the Bonnaroo cancellation (at least you got to have a music festival, Railbirders). Check out the people and bands—including CL favorites Liz Cooper, Japanese Breakfast, John Moreland and Sarah Jarosz—we saw.—Ray Roa.photos.cltampa.com
