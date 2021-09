The Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks keep on coming, seemingly confirming the film’s big surprise. The first trailer confirmed that the Marvel movie will be a multiverse adventure, something we’ve known for a long time. It also confirmed an unexpected villain and teased another prominent Spider-Man antagonist. Both of them come from Sony’s standalone Spider-Man projects. The implication is that the previous Spider-Man actors will return to help the MCU’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bring order to the universe. That’s also something we’ve known for the better part of a year. Not only that, but No Way Home will also...